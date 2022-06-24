Dam breached on Second Broad River

Water and sediment is gushing through the Cone Mills Dam, posing an environmental and public hazard.

CLIFFSIDE, N.C. — The entire flow of the Second Broad River is now flooding through a six by eight foot opening in the breached Cone Mills Dam.

The accident occurred while it was undergoing maintenance by the Navitas Utility Corporation, a natural gas provider based in Oklahoma who had just purchased the dam back in May.

The company says that trouble struck on Wednesday, June 22. when an onsite crew was attempting to relieve pressure on the main gate when one of the nearly 90 year old dam's smaller gates busted.

Water and sediment are now freely flowing through the broken dam, with fast flowing water, debris and contaminants posing a significant risk to the riverbed environment and creating a public hazard.

MountainTrue is an environmental conservation nonprofit that enlists local residents to protect and safeguard the French Broad River watershed.

Riverkeeper David Caldwell thanked the NC Department of Environmental Quality, Rutherford County EMS, and the Army Corps of Engineers for their speedy response to the dam breach but cautioned the need to be more proactive about aging river infrastructures.

"This unfortunate occurrence underscores the need to retire and remove aging dams and other aquatic barriers that pose significant risks to public safety and the health of our environment," Caldwell said.

According to officials, the NC Department of Environmental Quality has issued a violation notice to Navitas Utility Corporation.

MountainTrue says that it will continue to document the environmental and water quality impacts by collecting water samples to share with regulatory agencies and the public.

