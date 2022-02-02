'Abundance of caution': Clinton College students told to shelter in place after HBCU threats

Clinton College President Lester McCorn said students were told to shelter in place after at least a half-dozen HBCUs nationwide received bomb threats.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Students at Clinton College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, were told to shelter in place Wednesday after bomb threats were made to several historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S. earlier this week.

Lester A. McCorn, the president of Clinton College, told WCNC Charlotte the school was taking extra precautions in the wake of those threats. McCorn said Clinton College has not received a threat.

"Our of an abundance of caution, we moved ahead with a shelter-in-place on campus," McCorn said. "We didn't want to overreact because we have not received a bomb threat. I thank God for that, but because of the nature of the threats, we felt like we would eventually be a target."

At least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats Monday. Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating. Schools that received threats include Albany State University in Georgia, Howard University in D.C., Bowie State University in Maryland and Bethune-Cookman in Florida.

"We had basketball games on our campus last night and we were on alert," McCorn said. "We didn't want to create panic among our students but you know, we're just very cautious."

McCorn said students at Clinton College will take classes online Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Students who live on campus will remain in their rooms unless leaving is absolutely necessary.

Monday's bomb scares came one day before the start of Black History Month and less than a month after a series of bomb threats were made to multiple historically Black universities on Jan. 4.

Rep. Alma Adams, who represents North Carolina's 12th District, issued a joint statement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty, saying in part, "Terrorism and racism have no place on college campuses or anywhere in our nation."

Below is a statement from @SpeakerPelosi, @RepBeatty, and myself on the despicable bomb threats against #HBCUs.



Terrorism and racism have no place on college campuses or anywhere in our nation. pic.twitter.com/VQBQTAu6At — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) February 1, 2022

“We are deeply disturbed by a second round of bomb threats at HBCU campuses within a month," leaders of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus said in a statement Monday.

“Learning is one of the most noble and most human pursuits, and schools are sacred places that should always be free from terror," it said. “Solving these crimes and bringing those responsible to justice should be a top priority for federal law enforcement."

Lana Harris will have a full report on safety precautions at historically Black colleges and universities in the Charlotte area. That report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 6 p.m.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts