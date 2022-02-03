Army explosives unit from Fort Bragg called to confiscate live anti-aircraft round found in Clover, SC

CMPD was alerted about the round and teamed up with the Charlotte Fire Department and the Army explosives unit to confiscate and deactivate it.

CLOVER, S.C. — An Army explosives unit from Fort Bragg was called to Clover, South Carolina after a live anti-aircraft round was found in a house that was under renovation.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was alerted about the round and teamed up with the Charlotte Fire Department and the Army explosives unit to confiscate and deactivate it.

At this time, it's not known where the anti-aircraft round originated from or how old the anti-aircraft round is.

