Bond referendum for new Clover high school passes

The vote passed with 50.9% of voters approving the measure.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLOVER, S.C. — An effort to bring a second high school to Clover has succeeded after a tight election.

Clover residents approved a bond referendum to make a new high school with 9,151 votes (50.9%) for the measure and 8,807 votes (40.1%) against it.

It was the Clover School District's second attempt at asking taxpayers to help cover the costs for the project.

Students and school officials pushed for the new school due to overcrowding at the existing middle and high schools.

"It’s just hard,” eighth grader William Naves said when describing how he navigates the busy hallways.

Clover High School senior Angel Featherson said the packed classrooms are affecting her learning.

"We want to get to school on time, and we want the personalized learning that we deserve, and the personalized tutoring that we deserve, but we cannot do so if our schools are overcrowded,” said Featherson.

The $156 million bond referendum will cover the construction of a new high school on Daimler Blvd, which is 6.5 miles from Clover High School.

Superintendent Sheila Quinn said the new school would open in 2026.

Enrollment predictions show, "the Clover School District will be out of room for new students at middle and high school levels in three years’ time,” according to Quinn.

Money for the proposed school will come from residents' property taxes. The district says that if a home is valued at $300,000, then the homeowner will pay an extra $312 annually if the bond referendum is passed.

"Vote no" signs were all over the Clover area. Some voters told WCNC Charlotte off camera that they don’t want higher taxes. One person questioned whether the money would be spent responsibly.

A similar bond referendum failed in last year's election.

"It is simply for a high school and it’s really for the shell of a high school because we're contributing the funds for the furniture, the fixtures, and the equipment," said Quinn.