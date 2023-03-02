x
CLT Fire responding to 2nd alarm fire on University City Boulevard

According to Charlotte Fire, the fire started around 5:30 a.m.
Credit: Charlotte Fire Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department is responding to a fire at 11800 University City Boulevard. 

According to fire officials, the fire started around 5:30 a.m. at Life Storage outside of Harrisburg.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have closed part of Highway 49, at the  11800 block of University Blvd. 

Medic says there are no transports at this time. 

