CLT Fire responding to 2nd alarm fire on University City Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department is responding to a fire at 11800 University City Boulevard.

According to fire officials, the fire started around 5:30 a.m. at Life Storage outside of Harrisburg.

Structure Fire; 11800 Block of University City Blvd; Commercial building with heavy smoke & fire showing; Station 35’s area pic.twitter.com/hRbiNMGUWM — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 2, 2023

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have closed part of Highway 49, at the 11800 block of University Blvd.

Update: 2nd Alarm Structure Fire; 11800 Block of University City Blvd; Outbound Highway 49 in the 11800 Block is closed pic.twitter.com/gCAcQcPqlh — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 2, 2023

Medic says there are no transports at this time.

