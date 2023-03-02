CLT Fire responding to 2nd alarm fire on University City Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department is responding to a fire at 11800 University City Boulevard.
According to fire officials, the fire started around 5:30 a.m. at Life Storage outside of Harrisburg.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have closed part of Highway 49, at the 11800 block of University Blvd.
Medic says there are no transports at this time.
