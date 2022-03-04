Clutch Coffee Bar honoring birthday of fallen Mooresville K9 officer

Mooresville police said 32-year-old Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed in the line of duty on May 4, 2019.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Clutch Coffee Bar said they will be donating 100% of their proceeds Friday at its two Mooresville, North Carolina locations to Sheldon’s K9s, in memory of fallen officer Jordan Sheldon.

Mooresville police said 32-year-old Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed in the line of duty on May 4, 2019. Sheldon, a six-year veteran with the Mooresville Police Department, was performing a routine traffic stop when at some point he was shot and killed.

Sheldon was a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School and earned a degree from UNC Charlotte in criminal justice. After completing additional training at Central Piedmont Community College, he joined the Mooresville Police Department in the fall of 2013 as a K9 officer. He was with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

"He was one of those officers that every kid wants to be like and I think that every police officer on the job wants to be like," interim Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani, said. "That's the type of guy he was."

"Please help us spread the word so that we can maximize our impact to support these dogs and serve a great cause," the coffee shop wrote on Facebook.

Visit www.sheldonsk9s.org for more info or to support directly.

