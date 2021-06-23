x
Congressman Clyburn pushes for expanded Medicaid coverage in SC

12 states have rejected Medicaid expansion, including SC. Clyburn says Medicaid coverage is crucial for those in rural communities who he says suffer the most.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn, who represents South Carolina's sixth congressional district, is pushing for expanded Medicaid coverage.

Congressman Jim Clyburn held a press call Wednesday to talk about the need for expanded Medicaid coverage. 

12 states have rejected Medicaid expansion, including South Carolina. Currently, there are no plans for South Carolina to begin receiving expanded Medicaid coverage.

Clyburn says Medicaid coverage is crucial for those in rural communities, who he says end up suffering the most without it. "In South Carolina, four rural hospitals have closed in the past decade," he said.

Clyburn also stressed the importance of Affordable Care Act legislation for South Carolina rural communities, calling it a civil rights issue and saying passing the bill was just the first step.

