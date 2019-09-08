CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was pronounced dead by paramedics Friday afternoon, according to Medic. Officials believe at this time the cause of death was accidental, related to a puncture wound.

Officials responded to the 4300 block of North Tryon Street, near NoDa. Officers had responded to the area in reference to a welfare check, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

When they arrived, officers located a deceased man in a parking lot. The initial investigation shows it appears to have been an accidental puncture wound, officials say.

The identity of the deceased individual has not yet been announced.

No other details have been released at this time.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC: