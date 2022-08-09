CMPD: 1 person dies after being hit by drunk driver

Iyasu Gebrehawariat was examining his vehicle after being involved in a crash when he was struck by a car on Independence Blvd.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is set to be charged after police say he was impaired by alcohol when he struck and killed a man in the road.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a 2007 Honda Accord operated by Iyasu Gebrehawariat, 73, was involved in a crash on E Independence Blvd around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday that left his vehicle in the left lane with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.

Gebrehawariat got out of the car to observe the damage on his vehicle or to gather items from the car when him and his vehicle were struck by a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by Keith Duncan Jr.

Police were called to the scene around 12:18 a.m. and found both people severely injured. Gebrehawariat was pronounced dead while Duncan was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators determined that Duncan was impaired by alcohol during the collision. Duncan, 36, will be charged with felony death by motor vehicle upon his release from the hospital.

A toxicology report is pending for Gebrehawariat, however, police do not suspect alcohol played a part in his crash.

This case remains under investigation by CMPD.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts