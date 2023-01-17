CMPD: 2 teens arrested after stealing car with 4-year-old inside

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested for the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police took two teens into custody on Monday after they say the teens stole a car with a four-year-old inside.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a kidnapping call around 6:15 p.m. on Monday in east Charlotte. A caller told officials that her car was stolen with a 4-year-old inside.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, but they refused to stop. The driver crashed the vehicle near the intersection of North Graham Street and Rumple Road around 7 p.m.

At the crash scene, two suspects, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were taken into custody. The 4-year-old was located unharmed.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. WCNC Charlotte will release more information as it is made available.

