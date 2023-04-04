CMPD to provide update on crime rates in Mecklenburg County's extraterritorial jurisdictions

ETJs are unincorporated areas in the county that belong to the City of Charlotte or its surrounding towns.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will get an update from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and police departments of surrounding towns on crime rates in the county's extraterritorial jurisdictions (ETJs).

ETJs are unincorporated areas in the county that belong to the city of Charlotte or its surrounding towns. While CMPD is responsible for responding to calls in Charlotte's ETJ and many of the towns' ETJs, some towns have taken that responsibility on themselves. For example, the Huntersville and Cornelius police departments have patrolled their ETJs since 2019. The Pineville Police Department will take its own ETJ over in July 2023.

The town police departments have said providing services to their unincorporated areas helps build relationships with their communities and lowers response times.

The Town of Davidson and Town of Mint Hill provide police services inside their town limits, but CMPD responds to calls in their ETJs. According to CMPD's presentation, Charlotte's ETJs saw 6% more crime from 2021 to 2022, Mint Hill's ETJ saw a staggering 68% increase in crime, and Pineville's ETJ saw a 17% reduction in crime. Davidson's ETJ didn't have any reported crime trends.