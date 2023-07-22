CMPD asking for assistance in identifying an unattended child

A person found an unaccompanied 3 to 4-year-old around 10 a.m. near the 5100 block of Brooktree Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying an unattended child.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, a person found an unattended 3 to 4-year-old boy near the 5100 block of Brooktree Drive in Charlotte.

The child, wearing a white t-shirt and pull-up, was walking towards Toddville Road in Charlotte.

When asked, the child said that his name is "Cane" (spelling is unknown). "Cane" is a Black male, approximately 3 foot tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and corn rows a bit shorter than his collar.

Police ask anyone who knows this child or that has information to call 9-1-1 immediately.

