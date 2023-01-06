Police asking for public's help to find missing Charlotte man

21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin's family is concerned with his well-being as he is not familiar with Charlotte, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.

JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police.

McLaughlin's family is concerned with his well-being as he is not familiar with Charlotte, police said. He is originally from Danville, Virginia and may request help getting back home.

McLaughlin was last seen wearing a green Boston Celtics ballcap, an olive green Carhart jacket, a black t-shirt, black cargo pants with red and yellow Nike Air Jordan 5's, officers said.

Anyone with information about McLaughlin's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

