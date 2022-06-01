x
CMPD asking for help finding 22-year-old missing since Jan. 1

Devin Backstrom was last seen leaving his caregiver’s residence located in the 400 block of Long Creek Parkway in Charlotte, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old who went missing on Jan. 1.

MORE NEWS: Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old NC man

Backstrom is described as Black male, standing at five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers said Backstrom is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and other medical concerns.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about Mr. Backstrom’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

