CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sent out an alert Thursday for a man who disappeared one week ago.

Cooper Robertson was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, but police said the 27-year-old left his home in the 2700 block of Oakmeade Drive on April 18.

Robertson's family said he was experiencing mental distress. In the past, he has visited parks and wooded areas around his home and in the south Charlotte area.

Robertson was last seen wearing a dark blue, long sleeve shirt and gray track pants. If you know where he is, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

UPDATE: CMPD tweeted just after 6 p.m. Thursday that Robertson had been found.