CMPD chief talks about race and policing as the trial of Derek Chauvin begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings spoke about what his department is doing to establish trust in the community. It comes the same day as the first day of Derek Chauvin's trial.

Chauvin faces three charges: second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

The incident sparked protests and conversations about racial injustice across the country, including here in Charlotte.

"It's been brought to the attention across the country that we need to do better,” Chief Jennings said.

Jennings said police departments need to deal with community distrust.

"For too long, it’s been a lot of us against them, and law enforcement has to kind of break that wall,” Jennings said.

Jennings said part of that is ensuring police forces are diverse.

"Our jurisdiction is about 34% African American, however, our department only makes up about 17%,” Chief Jennings said.

The same can be seen in the Hispanic community, which makes up about 13% of the community but only about 6-7% of CMPD.

Jennings said he'd like to increase that using local people.

"People that were brought up here in Charlotte or from here in Charlotte and now they’re serving in Charlotte, it goes such a long way,” Jennings said.

But diversity is half the battle -- according to a study by researchers at Harvard, Black people are more than three times as likely to be killed during a police encounter than white people.

"When you start talking about those decisions those officers are making, are they based on any biases,” Jennings questioned.

Jennings said it's why officers should get racial bias training and get to know the community members they serve.

"We have to make sure that when we make the decision as a police officer to use deadly force, that decision has to be solely based on the situation that you're in at the moment not based on any biases or any fears you might have, undue fears you may have because of someone that doesn’t look like you,” Jennings said.