38-year-old CMPD detective dies from after health complications, chief says

Detective Jason Grier passed away at 38 Saturday night after battling health complications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A longtime Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detective has died, according to Chief Johnny Jennings.

Detective Jason Grier passed away Saturday night after battling health complications, Chief Jennings wrote in a social media post. He was only 38 years old.

Det. Grier began his career with us in October of 2002 and was most recently assigned to the Anti-Crime Unit.



Please join me in sharing our thoughts and prayers with his family during this difficult time. We will share funeral arrangements soon.

"It pains me to share this information on Father’s Day of all days," Chief Jennings said.

"Please join me in sharing our thoughts and prayers with his family during this difficult time," Chief Jennings said.

CMPD said funeral arrangements for Detective Grier will be announced soon.

