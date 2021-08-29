CMPD investigating fatal car crash overnight

Officers responded to the incident around 2:15 a.m. along I-77 near mile-marker 13.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a two-car crash on I-77 overnight Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to the incident around 2:15 a.m. along I-77 near mile-marker 13 where they found located a 2008 Chrysler 300 and a 2017 Dodge Charger in the road, police said.

The department said Medic arrived on scene and pronounced the operator of the Dodge Charger, Lamac De Arthur Nelson, 32, deceased on scene.

CMPD said speed and impairment are not contributing factors for the driver of the Chrysler.

Speed and impairment are suspected factors for Nelson with a toxicology test pending, police said.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.