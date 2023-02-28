CMPD, FBI unite to recruit more women into law enforcement

The goal is to boost the number of women in the field by 30% by the year 2030.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the FBI office in Charlotte have similar goals when it comes to law enforcement. One such goal includes increasing the number of women serving in the field.

That's why both agencies have teamed up to do just that. Their goal is summarized best as the 30/30 plan: 30% more women serving in law enforcement roles by the year 2030. For special agent Shawnda Drummond with the FBI, it's important for her line of work to mirror the world around her.

"Women are pivotal in our society and they need to be represented in law enforcement also," she told WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday.

Drummond notes diverse and inclusive representation will impact communities positively, something Sgt. Candace Miles with CMPD finds herself agreeing with.

"If we don't have diversity in law enforcement, we are doing something wrong," she said, "we are going backward, and moving forward we have to look like the communities we serve."

The all-women, drop-in recruiting event is slated for Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Fire Training Academy on Shopton Road. Women in different roles within both CMPD and the FBI will be in attendance to answer questions and look for potential recruits.

For Drummond, having that all-women presence is a critical tool for recruiting.

"Many of us don't see ourselves in law enforcement because we don't see people who look like us," she said. "But this event will give women the opportunity to see themselves in these roles. I think they may be surprised."

Sgt. Miles had this advice for potential recruits: "Don't be afraid. Policing isn't what you see on TV, you're not going to be out here fighting and constantly chasing bad guys.