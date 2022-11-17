CMPD on scene of barricaded subject situation in west Charlotte

One person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in west Charlotte. CMPD's SWAT team is dealing with a suspect in the area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT Team is on the scene of a barricaded subject situation in west Charlotte.

Police are gathered near a home off Moores Chapel Road near Heavy Equipment School Road. They were seen in the area around the same time a shooting was reported in the same area in west Charlotte.

Medic said one person was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries for a shooting on Harbor Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they work to peacefully de-escalate the situation.





