CMPD honors retired K9 who passed away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police made a sad announcement Saturday: a retired K9 has recently passed away.
CMPD says Addy passed away on May 11 after battling breast cancer for the second time. She was 9-and-a-half years old.
Addy had previously served with CMPD for more than 8 years alongside K9 Officer Darrell Brown. Alongside Brown, she was spotted at large sporting events and festivals, ensuring those public outings were kept safe. Her primary job was to detect explosives, but she also spent time volunteering. She was also an Army veteran and could be seen visiting hospitals, schools, churches, and other community events.
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Addy also made special visits to children at home to help them celebrate when larger parties had to be canceled. She loved her work, enjoyed playtime, was loyal to her partner and took in every bit of love and belly rubs she could get, according to CMPD. The department also said she was the best partner for Ofc. Brown and made Charlotte a safer place.