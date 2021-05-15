CMPD honors retired K9 who passed away

Addy served the city of Charlotte for more than 8 years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police made a sad announcement Saturday: a retired K9 has recently passed away.

CMPD says Addy passed away on May 11 after battling breast cancer for the second time. She was 9-and-a-half years old.

Addy had previously served with CMPD for more than 8 years alongside K9 Officer Darrell Brown. Alongside Brown, she was spotted at large sporting events and festivals, ensuring those public outings were kept safe. Her primary job was to detect explosives, but she also spent time volunteering. She was also an Army veteran and could be seen visiting hospitals, schools, churches, and other community events.