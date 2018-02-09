CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people are dead and three others are fighting for their lives after a three-vehicle wreck in southwest Charlotte Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash on West Woodlawn Road at the intersection of South Tryon Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 2006 Ford Mustang, 1998 Ford Econoline van and a 2003 Lincoln Aviator.

The driver and the front-seat passenger of the Lincoln were pronounced dead by Medic, according to CMPD.

CMPD said the driver of the Ford van, later identified as 33-year-old Amber Ann Marie Frazier, and the passenger are both in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Mustang suffered serious injuries, according to CMPD.

The two people killed in the Lincoln were later identified as 57-year-old Sylvia Long and 57-year-old Simmie Long.

Following investigations, CMPD said the speed of the Ford Econoline van and its failure to stop at a steady red light contributed to the deadly crash. CMPD obtained arrest warrants for Frazier, who will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CMPD has not yet determined if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

