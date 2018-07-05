CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man is charged in connection with Monday afternoon's deadly shooting in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in the 9300 block of Feldbank Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 25-year-old Demario Roddey lying in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Roddey was pronounced dead by paramedics on scene, Medic said.

CMPD detectives believe an argument between Roddey and the shooting suspect led to the deadly shooting. CMPD later identified 16-year-old Tamerrian Anthony as the shooting suspect.

Anthony was located and detained shortly after the shooting and was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

