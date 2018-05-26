CHARLOTTE, NC -- Authorities are searching for a group of males suspected of robbing a Victoria's Secret in Blakeney shopping center.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of a larceny in the 9800 block of Rea Road at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a police report, a person at the scene told officers that three unknown suspects stole women's underwear at the Victoria's Secret and fled the store.

PHOTOS: Robbers targer Victoria Secret in Blakeney

According to witnesses, the same suspects targeted the same Victoria's Secret store for four days in a row. CMPD's police report said the suspects stole up to $400 worth of women's underwear.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2018 WCNC