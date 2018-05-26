CHARLOTTE, NC -- Authorities are searching for a group of males suspected of robbing a Victoria's Secret in Blakeney shopping center.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of a larceny in the 9800 block of Rea Road at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a police report, a person at the scene told officers that three unknown suspects stole women's underwear at the Victoria's Secret and fled the store.
According to witnesses, the same suspects targeted the same Victoria's Secret store for four days in a row. CMPD's police report said the suspects stole up to $400 worth of women's underwear.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.