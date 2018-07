CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Metro Division officers are investigating an accidental shooting at the 1500 block of Burton Street near Uptown.

Police got a call from the victims sister that said her brother was injured after a gun he was playing with went off.

The extent of his injuries are not known at this time. Authorities are still investigating.

