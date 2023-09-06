CMPD investigating after body found in northwest Charlotte

Road closures are in place as detectives investigate what happened, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after police said a body was found in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call about a person lying in the street along Beatties Ford Road near Cindy Lane. A person was found dead at the scene

Road closures are in place as detectives investigate what happened, police said. A WCNC Charlotte crew at the scene saw southbound lanes of Beatties Ford Road closed due to the incident.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information on what happened.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts