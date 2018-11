CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating after a deadly crash involving a car striking a tree early Sunday morning in Steele Creek.

The accident occurred in the 4200 block of Westinghouse Commons Drive.

Police do believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Please use caution in the area of Westinghouse Commons Dr and Steele Creek Rd. Officers are investigating a traffic fatality involving a vehicle that struck a pole. One person pronounced deceased. No major roads are closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/QEKfjvQdBO — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 18, 2018

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. There are no road closures due to the accident.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

