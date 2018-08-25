CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting after a federal agent allegedly shot and killed a man outside a northeast Charlotte bar early Saturday.

CMPD responded to a reported shooting at the Tropix Bar and Lounge on North Tryon Street just north of the intersection with West Sugar Creek. When officers reached the scene, they were were told that agents from the Department of Homeland Security and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement were inspecting the bar when a disturbance broke out inside the club.

The fight eventually moved outside when the suspect allegedly got into a car and hit one of the federal agents, according to CMPD. The agent then fired his weapon, killing the suspect. The agent was taken to a Charlotte hospital with minor injuries. No shots were fired by CMPD during the incident.

Detectives have not yet identified the suspect who was killed. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

