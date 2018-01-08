CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place at Charlotte Douglas airport's parking deck Tuesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call from the airport's business valet parking deck on Wilkinson Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. An airport employee told police they noticed a suspicious vehicle and was worried that one of the vehicles in the area could get broken into.

According to CMPD chief Kerr Putney, the officers at the scene struggled to get the suspect vehicle to stop. At one point during the incident, a CMPD officer opened fire.

Chief Putney said the officers felt like they were in imminent danger at the time of the incident.

Officials were not sure if the suspect, who fled the scene, was hit by the gunfire.

CMPD said the officer is OK. Officials have not identified the officer who opened fire.

The shooting investigation shut down the airport's business valet parking deck for several hours.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC