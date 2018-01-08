CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating an officer-involving shooting that happened at one of Charlotte Douglas International Airport's parking decks Tuesday night.

CMPD responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the airport's business valet parking deck on Wilkinson Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. An employee told police that the suspicious vehicle pulled into the deck by closely following another car and the worker was concerned one of the vehicles parked in the lot would be broken into.

According to CMPD Chief Kerr Putney, an officer got out of his patrol car and tried to approach the vehicle. When he did, the suspect allegedly drove toward the officer, who felt he was in imminent danger of being run over and fired his service weapon at the suspect. The suspect then sped away from the scene.

A short while later, a man arrived at a Charlotte hospital with gunshot wounds. Detectives said the man at the hospital matched the description of the suspect involved in the airport shooting and drove to the hospital in a vehicle matching the description given to police by the airport worker. The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The officer, who has not been identified, involved in the incident was not injured. CMPD's internal affairs department is conducting a separate interview to determine whether the officer followed department policies and procedures. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting investigation shut down the airport's business valet parking deck for several hours. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

