CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD is investigating after one person was injured during an officer involved shooting Saturday morning.

According to CMPD, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Winfield Drive. Officers did recover the injured subject's handgun at the scene.

CMPD responded to a disturbance call around 8:30 a.m., upon arrival the officers located an armed man who retreated into the residence and opened fire on the officers.

CMPD returned fire striking the subject multiple times.

The condition of the subject is unknown. No officers were injured.

