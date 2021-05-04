CMPD investigating homicide after person found unresponsive in hotel room, pronounced dead by Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after finding an unresponsive person in a west Charlotte hotel room. The person was declared dead at the scene, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
It happened Sunday around 1:45 p.m. Police responded to a hotel in the 3100 block of Queen City Drive for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found one person in the room, unresponsive. Medic declared the victim, identified as 29-year-old Jurkeith Montreal Peterson, dead at the scene.
CMPD said it's standard procedure to investigate "any sudden or unexpected death" as a homicide. Once detectives at the scene collected evidence and information, detectives determined the death was in fact the result of a homicide.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.