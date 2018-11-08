CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in west Charlotte Friday night.

CMPD responded to a call in the 1200 block of Effingham Road a little after 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medic transported the person to CMC Main with serious injuries.

The shooting happened over an hour after three other people were shot near Westover Shopping Center. CMPD did not say if the two shooting were related.

Officials did not say if an arrest has been made in either of the shootings.

