CHARLOTTE, N.C.-- Charlotte police are investigating at least two cases of a man exposing himself to women at popular shopping centers in our area.
One case happened at the Ballantyne Commons on Wednesday, the other at the York Ridge shopping center Tuesday.
A 27-year-old charlotte woman tells me she was eating in her car Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the York ridge shopping center outside Jersey Mikes when a man walked up her window, exposed his privates, started touching himself, and tried to open her car door.
She described the suspect as a black male in his 20s or 30s – and says he fled in a blue kia.
“That is something people should be alarmed about,” one shopper said. “Our office is right here so we eat in this area a lot so that’s very disturbing.”
The next morning - eight miles away at Ballantyne Commons, a 47-year-old woman reported a similar incident, telling police a man exposed himself to her in the parking lot.
Police have not made any arrests and haven’t said if they think it’s the same flasher in both cases.