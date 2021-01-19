CMPD K9 back on the job after injury caused by barbed wire while tracking burglary suspect

Welcome back to full duty, Walker! Police K9 Walker has been out for a few weeks from an injury caused by barbed wire while looking for a suspect. He’s back taking calls, again. Thank you, Officer Lester and Canine Walker for keeping the #community safe. #police #clt #charlottenc pic.twitter.com/RFO7TAvwFi

“You never know how much you use your nose until you can’t use it,” said Walker, a police K9 for CMPD. “It’s harder to find food, and when you do, it just doesn’t taste the same.” When asked about his recovery, Walker lowered his chin onto a ledge of a window. “This is where I spent the past few weeks,” he said as he gazed longingly into the plush, green field where he loves to play catch. “I’m fortunate I didn’t have to SQUIRREL….I’m fortunate I didn’t have to wear the cone of shame, and I’m very grateful my handler took such good care of me."