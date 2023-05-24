'Good girl!' | CMPD K9 hard at work keeping the community 'safe from dangerous drugs'

Police said K9 Cali has been serving with CMPD since 2018, helping her human partners with narcotics investigations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is giving kudos to one of its police K9s.

"K9 Cali is hard at work, keeping our Charlotte community safe from dangerous drugs. K9 Cali loves her job and it shows," police said in a Facebook post.

Thanks for all you do Cali!

