CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Thursday they are launching a new recruiting campaign aimed at filling approximately 150 vacancies in the force.

According to a press release, CMPD has hired more than 350 new recruits and accepted 100 transfer officers from other departments since 2018. The 2019 recruiting campaign increased new hires by 15 percent year over year.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

CMPD announced that 2020's recruitment will be led by Kelso Communications, who says CMPD "gives you the chance to accelerate your career in a community of opportunity." They will target recruits online with paid search engine marketing, social media ads, geofencing, in-gym advertising and in-gaming advertising. CMPD is currently on pace to hire at least 170 officers in 2020.

CMPD offers starting pay of $45,081 with pay incentives of 5% for associates and 10% for bachelor's degrees. Training officers can also earn up to $89,107 with a four-year degree and applicable second-language experience (Spanish, Vietnamese or Laotian). Depending on their years of experience and education, transfer officer salaries can start as high as $69,776.

RELATED: Charlotte looks at possible solution for violent crime, but how has it worked in other cities?

RELATED: CMPD hosts hiring events to fill nearly 200 open positions

People interested in applying for the force can learn more information at this link. The City of Charlotte is launching a new job application system on April 1 that will simply and streamline the process for candidates. You can reach City of Charlotte recruiters at 704-3346-4600.