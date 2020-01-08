CMPD looking for missing 78-year-old suffering from dementia, mobility concerns

Police are looking for Brenda Breeden who was last seen leaving her home on Winget Road during the early morning hours Saturday on foot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 78-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Brenda Breeden who was last seen leaving her home on Winget Road during the early morning hours Saturday on foot.

She is five feet and five inches tall, medium build, and has short gray and white hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.

It was not known where he could be heading.

Breeden's family is concerned for her wellbeing. She suffers from dementia and mobility concerns.

Anyone with information on Breeden’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.