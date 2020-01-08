x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

local

CMPD looking for missing 78-year-old suffering from dementia, mobility concerns

Police are looking for Brenda Breeden who was last seen leaving her home on Winget Road during the early morning hours Saturday on foot.
Credit: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 78-year-old woman. 

Police are looking for Brenda Breeden who was last seen leaving her home on Winget Road during the early morning hours Saturday on foot.

She is five feet and five inches tall, medium build, and has short gray and white hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left. 

It was not known where he could be heading.

Breeden's family is concerned for her wellbeing. She suffers from dementia and mobility concerns.

Anyone with information on Breeden’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Families face virtual learning concerns as CMS moves to fully remote learning

Trump says he plans to ban TikTok in US; Microsoft in talks to buy app

'Not all disinfectants are created equal': Owner of cleaning service explains why killing 99% of germs is not always enough