CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing 20-year-old man last seen at around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

According to police, Jeremiah Glover walked away from his legal guardian in the area of 2326 Sandy Porter Rd en route to an unknown destination. Police said Glover was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt with a red skull on the front, olive green shorts, and black/gold colored Nike flip-flop style shoes.

Glover suffers from cognitive issues and his family member is extremely concerned about his wellbeing, police report.

Anyone who sees or has information about Mr. Glover is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

