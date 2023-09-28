Search underway for missing 79-year-old Charlotte man

He was last seen at his Charlotte home Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a missing man.

Kenneth Wayne Williams, 79, was last seen at his home on Tisbury Road in Charlotte Wednesday around 8:30 a.m.

He was last known to be driving a white 2006 Honda HRV-LX with North Carolina license plate JKE-4004, and was seen by a Flock camera in Conway, South Carolina around 4:45 p.m.

CMPD said Williams doesn't have a reason to be in that area, and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

