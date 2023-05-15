CMPD officer arrested for assault at NC beach

The officer is being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave after she was arrested for assault on Sunday.

Nakeya Nelson was charged with assault and battery after a domestic violence incident in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

Nelson was arrested by the Wrightsville Beach Police Department for the incident. She is not listed on the county's inmate list at this time.

CMPD says Nelson has worked with the department since October 2014 and currently works as a school resource officer at Randolph Middle School.

Nelson will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation by CMPD.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings released the following statement about Nelson's arrest:

"Yesterday, one of our officers was arrested during a domestic violence situation in New Hanover County. The CMPD will continue to gather all the facts about this incident, and we will allow Internal Affairs to conduct a full investigation. Our officers and their actions are scrutinized heavily in and out of the uniform because of their profession. However, we hold them to a high standard, and any time their actions fall short of those standards, they will be held accountable."

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Wrightsville Police Department to learn more about this incident.

