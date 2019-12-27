CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old is recovering in the hospital and facing charges after investigators said he tried to rob and kill an off-duty officer and her husband at gunpoint last night. CMPD said the officer fired her weapon in the parking lot of Waterford Square Apartments behind Charlotte Catholic High School. Police said the teen and three others fired back, all after the group reportedly committed a separate burglary and armed robbery of a resident just minutes before.

RELATED: Teen injured in officer-involved shooting after attempting to rob off-duty CMPD officer, police said

As is standard protocol, the officer is now on administrative leave pending criminal and internal investigations. This is now the sixth CMPD officer-involved shooting this year. That's the most since 2016, according to CMPD records.

"It is a concern," Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP President Rev. Corine Mack said. "This is a human frailty issue. This is an issue around race and race relations. This is an issue around our civility and our humanity."

The March death of Danquirs Franklin received the most attention of all officer-involved shootings this year. His shooting death sparked protests, policy changes aimed at de-escalation and more state oversight.

"We're saying sanctity of life is paramount," CMPD Chief Kerry Putney said after announcing the department’s new “Response to Resistance” policy.

However, as the police chief's spent months working to bridge the difference in the community, CMPD will end 2019 with at least one more officer-involved shooting than each of the last two years, records show.

"(The chief) has implemented so many different trainings in an attempt to make some real differences, but trainings does not change the hearts of man and that's the problem," Mack said.

M. Quentin Williams is a former FBI agent and the author of "How not to get killed by the police." He said it's common for officers to find themselves confronted by people who won't follow their directions.

"Fairly often you run into the unpredictable situation where for no reason at all someone might behave out of the ordinary,” Williams said.

CMPD's six officer-involved shootings in 2019 are less than similarly sized Columbus, OH (9) and not nearly as many as the 12 in 2016, but both law enforcement and activists acknowledge, even when shootings are ruled justified, we have to keep improving.

"When you have two different parties who see things from different perspectives, police and the citizenry, we often find ourselves with a dilemma,” Williams said. "We have to learn from these terrible tragedies, so that they don't happen again.”

"We need to figure out how each of us take responsibility and accountability for the life of people in this city," Mack said.