CMPD confirms sudden death of an officer on Sunday

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted out their condolences to CMPD after the sudden loss of one of their officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has confirmed that an officer had died.

On Sunday evening, the Charlotte Fire Department shared a Tweet tagging CMPD, offering their condolences.

"The Charlotte Fire Department would like to send our deepest condolence to CMPD for the unexpected loss of one of their officers," the tweet says. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time."

CMPD confirmed the death of the officer shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday but was not able to provide further information or comment. CMPD said details will be released on Monday.

At this time, no information about a memorial has been released.

