You can now nominate officers for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police-Community Relations Awards

The awards ceremony is an annual feature of National Police Week.

Nominations of an officer or team may be submitted using an online form or by mail.

Mailed nominations should be addressed to:

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee

Belmont Regional Center

700 Parkwood Ave.

Charlotte, N.C. 28205



Mailed nominations should include:

The name, phone number and email address of the person making the nomination.

The names of the officer or officers being nominated.

The district where the officers work.

Characteristics that qualify the officers for an award.

The submission deadline is April 7. Nominations will be reviewed by a group made up of members of the Community Relations Committee. Officers selected will be honored at an awards ceremony and dinner on May 19.

