The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is reminding the public to remain vigilant against scams and fraud. They're especially concerned about those targeting senior citizens.

scam prevention was the topic of their weekly news conference Wednesday.

"These cases are extremely difficult to investigate and even tougher to charge a suspect for a variety of reasons," CMPD said in a released statement. "We have provided numerous links with valuable information to utilize or provide to our senior community members."

Some tips to protect yourself include:

Never give out personal information (social security number, credit card or bank account number or any other personal information

If you feel rushed or pressured take a step back, consult a family member before committing

Never pay taxes or fees in advance to win a prize

Only do business with companies you know or that come recommended by those you trust

If you are ever told to not speak with family about requests for money, ALWAYS SPEAK WITH FAMILY

LASTLY, discuss legal matters related to Medical and Durable Power of Attorney documents with family members.

The Federal Trade Commission keeps a website dedicated to raising awareness about recent scams.

