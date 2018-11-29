CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At 7:44 pm, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of Westham Ridge Road in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call for service.

When they arrived at the scene, one person was located with stab wounds and transported by Medic.

Police say preliminary information indicates the incident occurred in the 400 block of Westham Ridge Road.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

