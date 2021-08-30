Woman in custody after firing rifle near Epicentre, according to CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has taken a woman with a gun into custody after she allegedly fired at least one shot near the Epicentre in Uptown Charlotte Monday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m., officers responded to Trade Street and College Street, for the report of an "individual armed with a rifle," according to CMPD. Police closed roads and within the hour had a woman in custody.
No injuries were reported. WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne saw them loading the apprehended woman into an ambulance.
Police say the woman fired at least one shot at a security officer but that no one had been injured,
Pictures taken at the scene by WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne showed dozens of officers, some of which had their own weapons drawn.
As of their statement released at 7:35 a.m., CMPD said their officers had not yet fired any shots.
A witness told DeVayne he saw a woman with a gun.
Police could later be seen interviewing that same witness.