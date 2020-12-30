CMPD to address key concerns Wednesday including record homicides in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are expected to talk about the city's record homicide rate a day after 123rd murder of the year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is expected to address the city's record homicide rate during its weekly briefing Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Charlotte hit a grim record when CMPD confirmed it was investigating the city's 123rd homicide of the year. The previous high was 122 homicides set in 1993, according to the department.

The shooting Tuesday that left a 28-year-old woman dead was the city's 3rd homicide in 24 hours.

CMPD has been outspoken about the rising crime rate throughout the year, calling on the community to come together to stop the violence.

During Wednesday's press conference at police headquarters, officers could also address concerns about New Year's Eve celebrations in the city as COVID-19 lockdowns and curfews remain in effect.