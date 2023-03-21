CMPD releases bodycam footage of officers shooting at armed suspect

Police say Shaheed Covington, 19, was evading arrest while carrying a firearm when officers shot at him. Nobody suffered injuries in the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released bodycam footage of an incident where officers fired their weapons at a man while he was evading arrest.

On Monday, CMPD posted the videos to the department's YouTube page. The videos show officers' actions during the incident.

According to CMPD, officers located a stolen vehicle on LaSalle Street on Sept. 15, 2022 and conducted a traffic stop on the driver.

During the traffic stop, Shaheed Covington, 19, fled the vehicle on foot while armed with a firearm, according to police.

Covington then ran into a backyard of a home while still carrying a weapon. Multiple officers then fired their weapons at Covington. According to police, the officers perceived Covington to be an imminent threat.

Covington was not shot during the incident. None of the officers were injured either.

After shots were fired, Covington surrendered to police. Covington's weapon was located shortly after. He was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude, and resisting officers. Two juveniles were also charged at the scene with possession of a firearm by a minor.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

