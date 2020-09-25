CMPD says west Charlotte officer-involved shooting from 2019 was justified

This video shows the moment Officer Timothy Kiefer found Michael Kelley, a man suspected of robbing several banks in January 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released over 100 body cam videos from three separate incidents. Two of them involved cases where police shot their suspects and one instance stemmed from a traffic stop.

CMPD said they've released these videos in the name of transparency and the video you're about to see is from an incident on January of last year where a man was shot by an officer in a parking lot in a shooting that was deemed "justified"

"Get on the ground get your hands up! Get your hands from behind your back!"

"He actually tried, he gave several commands officer Kiefer did to have the individual comply," said Sgt. Brian Russell.

"Get your hands from behind your back!," Officer Kiefer yelled in the video.

Suspect: "I'll shoot you!"

"Hey he said he was going to shoot me… get your hands from behind your back," said Officer Kiefer.

Sgt. Brian Russell with CMPD said the officer then tried to use less-lethal force.

"Even though he wasn't required to because of the threat of lethal force.. he tried to deploy the dog at that time," said Sgt. Russell.

Officer Kiefer's shots appear to miss as the suspect continues to charge at him and the K9 is seen running away from the suspect.

"The way the dogs are trained, any time the dogs are released from the car, they are to immediately locate the handler," said Sgt. Russell.

As Officer Kiefer backed up, the K9 backed up with him.

"It wasn't until the shots were fired that the dog saw the suspect and was able to engage him," Sgt. Russell said.



Kelley died from his injuries and police said a knife was recovered on the scene.

Steve Fischbach with CMPD said it's one thing to tell the community a shooting was justified, and another to show it.